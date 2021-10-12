Emera Declares Quarterly Dividends | Financial Post

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — On October 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) declared quarterly dividends on its common shares and First Preferred Shares, each of which is payable on and after November 15, 2021 to the applicable shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2021, as follows:

Emera Inc. hereby notifies the shareholders of its common shares and its First Preferred Shares that such dividends declared qualify as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $31 billion in assets and 2020 revenues of more than $5.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com .

