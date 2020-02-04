Emanuela Postacchini testifies that Weinstein Accuser "cried in a fetal position,quot; after he tried to attract her to a trio

First reported by The Daily Beast, an Italian actress, Emanuela Postacchini, testified today in court that one of Weinstein's accusers, Jessica Mann, "cried in a fetal position," after she tried to lure Emanuela to a trio with the dishonored film producer in LA in 2013.

The 32-year-old actress, while speaking before jurors at the Manhattan Supreme Court, says she met Mann at a SoHo House party for the Weinstein Company in February 2013. The same night, Weinstein invited her to drinks , but took her directly to her room.

When she arrived at the suite, she was "surprised,quot; to see Mann standing there. Postacchini claims that Harvey demanded that they "do something together." Mann suddenly left the room crying. Then, he ran after Mann, who suddenly started crying in a fetal position after falling to the ground.

Postacchini says he did everything possible to try to calm her down. Harvey allegedly asked: "what are you doing?" The actress, who had a role in This is America She emphasized that she had not been physically forced into the hotel room, and Weinstein did not force anything physical on her either.

Nor could he remember what exactly the unfortunate producer was trying to do. Postacchini told the jury that the whole scenario was "shocking and traumatizing," and he felt he was "manipulated,quot; into something he didn't want to do.

In addition, Postacchini states that before the incident occurred, Weinstein invited her to lunch one night, but instead, Weinstein met her in a bathrobe, asking for a massage. She never revealed if she voluntarily got involved in Weinstein's proposal, telling the jury that she just wanted to get over it.

Postacchini's testimony supported some of the accusations made by Mann, who claims that Weinstein assaulted her several times at a party in 2013. An incident, in particular, was when Harvey allegedly raped her in a Manhattan hotel room and ripped off the pants. another time, telling her that she "owed him one more time."

Although he wanted to move from his relationship with Harvey Weinstein, he did enter into other consensual relationships with him, despite not wanting to.



