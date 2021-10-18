Email security software vendor Zix explores sale -sources

Article content

Zix Corp, a U.S. provider of email security solutions, is exploring strategic alternatives that include a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zix has hired Citigroup Inc to negotiate with interested parties that include other companies and private equity firms, the sources said.

There is no certainty any deal will be reached, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Zix and Citigroup declined to comment.