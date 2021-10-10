Email marketing has potential ROI of $42 for every dollar spent

Among the MVPs of marketing, email remains one of the best ways to communicate with customers

While we all know that marketing is key to helping a business grow and succeed, there is one marketing medium, in particular, that is worth much more than what you need to invest in it: email marketing. As outlined in Forbes , “There is one marketing method that has maintained its claim to fame. Email marketing still promises to deliver the highest ROI of all marketing channels—$42 back for every dollar you spend.” You would be hard-pressed to achieve those returns with many other marketing channels.

The Forbes report goes on to examine the question of exactly how effective email marketing is. In response to that questions: “Very. Of those surveyed [by A Weber in its 2020 Small Business Marketing Email Marketing Statistics Report], 79 per cent say it’s “important” or “very important” to their businesses… Effective email strategies are ‘personal, targeted, and crafted with the customers’ objectives and objections in mind.’”

It’s clear that email marketing has the potential for comparatively huge ROI, but only if you execute email marketing campaigns that connect. To do so, it’s essential to master concepts such as email copywriting, marketing automation, email etiquette, and even topics like B2B lead generation and growing your email list.

A good place to start is with The 2022 Premium Mailchimp & Email Marketing Mastery Super Bundle, which covers all the above topics and more. It’s available now for $43 and includes 14 essential email marketing courses split into 549 comprehensive lessons spanning more than 40 hours of content you can take whenever you need and complete in your own time. The courses are taught by top-rated tutors like Phil Ebiner (with an instructor rating of 4.6/5 stars), who has taught more than 200,000 students online since 2012. Boost your email marketing efforts with this essential course and see your ROI increase.

