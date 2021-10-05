EMA to consider rolling review for Merck’s molnupiravir in coming days By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency will consider in the coming days whether to launch a rolling review of Merck’s experimental COVID-19 pill, its head of vaccine strategy said on Tuesday

An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, interim data showed last week.

“We will be considering whether to start a rolling review for this compound in the next days. And of course, the idea is to understand if the data supports such (a) rolling review,” Marco Cavaleri, the EMA’s head of vaccine strategy, told reporters, when asked about Merck’s drug.