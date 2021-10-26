Elon’s Tesla May Recommence Accepting Cryptocurrency Soon By CoinQuora

Elon’s Tesla May Recommence Accepting Cryptocurrency Soon



Tesla (NASDAQ:) may restart accepting crypto in the future.

trades at a bullish price of over $63,000.

Elon Musk — the CEO of Tesla, also known as the DOGE father, never fails to surprise the crypto world. In detail, Tesla stated in their SEC filing in the past month that the company may recommence accepting crypto assets in the future. Indeed, this news brings joy and excitement to the crypto world, especially to all the fans of Elon and Tesla.

We may in the future restart the practice of transacting in cryptocurrencies (“digital assets”) for our products and Services.

In the past month, Tesla opened its doors to the crypto payment system where Bitcoin plays a big role. This crypto payment option of Tesla for Bitcoin runs within the month of January to March this year. However, due to environmental issues that involved Bitcoin, Tesla stopped accepting crypto-asset payments. Of course, this scenario frustrated the crypto community.

On the other hand, Elon continues to be one of the most iconic people in the crypto world. Interestingly, Elon and DOGE remain on good terms as the days go by. In Elon’s latest tweet, he mentioned DOGE once again on his official Twitter (NYSE:) account, an event that awakened the blood of the DOGE army.

*In — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Bitcoin keeps dominating the crypto world with its overwhelming market cap that amounts to over $1 trillion. It has a 24-hour trading volume of almost $32 billion. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at a skyrocketing price of $63,000, a bullish position.

