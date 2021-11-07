Elon Plans to Sell Tesla Shares, Traders Bullish on BTC and DOGE By CoinQuora

  • Elon created a poll about selling his 10% Tesla (NASDAQ:) stocks.
  • Twitter (NYSE:) fans are bullish on BTC and DOGE.

The crypto space continues to be recognized by many governments and investors around the world. In fact, there are many countries around the world that are now accepting cryptocurrencies as their mode of payment. This is because of its decentralized nature and the technology behind it. Elon Musk is one of the prominent people in the world that believes in the power of cryptocurrency.

Lately, Elon made a Twitter poll asking his followers about their opinion in selling his 10% of his Tesla stock shares.

The tweet that Elon posted gathered different opinions in the Twitter crypto community. There are some that support while some that don’t, and others that do not react at all. Luci, a crypto and stock streamer, is one of the people in the Twitter community that supports Elon stock selling proposal.

Luci stated in the tweet that she is excited for Elon to sell his 10% stocks and buy BTC and Doge. Furthermore, she explained that this event could trigger a price pump like never before seen in the crypto world. However, buying DOGE and BTC was never mentioned in the tweet post made by Elon.

At the time of writing, BTC trades at a bullish price of over $60k while DOGE trades at $0.26 per crypto. These cryptos are the favorite digital assets of Elon Musk and are both in the top ten crypto assets in CoinGecko.

