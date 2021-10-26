Elon Musk’s fortune surges $36 billion in only one day after Hertz’s Tesla order

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by US$36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested.

Article content

It’s the biggest one-day gain in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, eclipsing Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan’s US$32 billion surge last year when his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co., went public. Musk’s net worth of US$288.6 billion is now greater than the market value of Exxon Mobil Corp. or Nike Inc.

Tesla Inc. shares rose 13 per cent on news of the Hertz order, pushing its market value past US$1 trillion. About two-thirds of Musk’s net worth is tied directly to shares and options in the electric-car company, of which he is co-founder and chief executive officer.

Musk is increasingly pulling away from his fellow mega-billionaires when it comes to the size of his fortune. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos ranks second with US$192.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg index.