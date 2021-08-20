Elon Musk Unveils The ‘Tesla Bot’—Described As An A.I. Robot Made To Eliminate “Dangerous, Repetitive, Boring Tasks”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is known for his innovative ideas and designs, but his latest unveiling is set to be a total game changer. During the recent Tesla A.I. Day presentation, Elon Musk revealed the first look at the “Tesla Bot”—which is described as a humanoid A.I.(artificial intelligence) robot created to eliminate “dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks” and specifically assign the robot to do them for you.

@CNET reports, Elon Musk confirmed that the Tesla Bot will run on the very same A.I. that is used in Tesla vehicles. Furthermore, it has a height of 5-foot-8-inches and estimated to weigh around 125 pounds while being built from what’s described as “lightweight materials,” according to Musk. The robot’s head will include various cameras (also used in current Tesla vehicles) that sense the environment and contain screen-to-display information. The internal components of the Tesla Bot is said to operate using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving computer.

Speaking during the presentation, Elon Musk said of the robot that “It’s intended to be friendly and navigate through a world built for humans.” He added that the Tesla Bot would eliminate “dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks,” such as shopping. He provided an example saying that the robot could “go to the store and get … the following groceries.” As for when you can expect it, well Musk said that the prototype for the Tesla Bot will likely be ready sometime next year.

Towards the end of the presentation, Musk made hopeful declarations regarding how the Tesla Bot will change the way we currently work.

“This, I think, will be quite profound. Essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice. If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it,” he said.

The post Elon Musk Unveils The ‘Tesla Bot’—Described As An A.I. Robot Made To Eliminate “Dangerous, Repetitive, Boring Tasks” appeared first on The Shade Room.