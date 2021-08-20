Elon Musk Unveils Humanoid Robot to Take Over ‘Boring’ Work

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — As Elon Musk stood in the wings at Tesla Inc.’s AI day, a person dressed in a skintight white suit and grey space helmet did a jerky robot dance across the stage. And with that, Musk flagged a move into a new realm of science-fiction: lifelike humanoid robots designed to take the drudgery out of everyday life. The ‘Tesla Bot,’ a prototype of which should be available next year, is designed to eliminate “dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” like bending over to pick something up, or go to the store for groceries, Musk said. “Essentially the future of physical work will be a choice.”