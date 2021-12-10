Elon Musk Says That His Company Neuralink Expects To Start Implanting Brain Chips In Humans In 2022

#Roommates, Elon Musk is always on the verge of presenting the world with some of the most innovative products and creations within the technology world—but his latest advancement is something straight out of a big budget Hollywood film. During a recent interview, Elon Musk announced that by next year he hopes that his company Neuralink will finally be able to implant brain chips in humans.

@BusinessInsider reports, Elon Musk has major plans for his brain-interface technology company Neuralink and if he actually achieves his goal it will be a total game-changer. Musk recently revealed he is quite hopeful that Neuralink will officially begin implanting brain chips into humans in 2022. Neuralink is currently developing a microchip that would be implanted into the human brain to record and stimulate brain activity—it’s also intended to treat severe spinal-cord injuries and various neurological disorders.

Speaking about his intentions to successfully move forward with the brain chip implantation, Elon Musk stated “Neuralink’s working well in monkeys, and we’re actually doing just a lot of testing and just confirming that it’s very safe and reliable, and the Neuralink device can be removed safely. We hope to have this in our first humans, which will be people that have severe spinal-cord injuries like tetraplegics, quadriplegics next year, pending FDA approval.”

He also added that his top concern is to ensure that the quality and standards are at the highest level and that Neuralink’s “standards for implanting the device are substantially higher than what the FDA requires.”

Following the interview, Musk took to social media and tweeted a bit more information about his plans. “Progress will accelerate when we have devices in humans (hard to have nuanced conversations with monkeys) next year,” he wrote.

If you’ve been keeping up with Elon Musk’s Neuralink timeline, then you’ll recall that he has been attempting to move forward with implanting brain chips in humans for the last few years, dating back to 2019.

