Elon Musk-named memecoin ‘Dogelon Mars’ gains nearly 4,000% in October By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk-named memecoin 'Dogelon Mars' gains nearly 4,000% in October

Matilda Colman
A so-called meme cryptocurrency named after Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is rising in value, namely by a whopping 3,780% in October.

Dubbed Dogelon Mars (ELON), the cryptocurrency reached $0.00000233 Saturday — its highest level since May 13 — after opening the month at $0.00000005 (data from Poloniex).

ELON/USDT daily price chart featuring its all-time high. Source: TradingView
Top meme cryptocurrencies by market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap
ELON/USDT hourly price chart featuring bull flag. Source: TradingView