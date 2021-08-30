Elon Musk Marks “Important” DOGE’s Need For More Nodes By CoinQuora

- Twitter (NYSE:) user Doge Whisperer shared a tweet on Dogecoin nodes, calling for more to update.
- The tweet received Elon Musk’s nod of approval as he replied to it and said “important”
- It also included an infographic explaining how a larger number of nodes will lead to a decrease in fees.
Twitter user “Doge Whisperer” (@Tdogewhisperer) who shares crypto and Doge news on their account, tweeted yesterday an update on Dogecoin nodes, and Elon Musk has already marked it “ímportant”.
Doge Whisperer shared important information regarding Dogecoin nodes, such as the fact that as of now, there are 205 total computers running the newest update. Moreover, the user called out to the Twitter and Doge community, saying that more nodes need to run the new update and more nodes need to be created.
Update on #dogecoin Nodes:
205 computers are currently r…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.