Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire

Morgan Stanley analyst says Musk’s fortune could skyrocket because of huge growth potential of SpaceX

Elon Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire, analysts claimed, as his electric carmaker Tesla raced to a record quarter.

An analyst at Morgan Stanley said that Musk is on track to become the first person with a 13-figure fortune because of the huge growth potential of SpaceX, his rocket company.

It came as Tesla’s net income, operating profit and gross profit hit all-time highs during the third quarter despite a global microchip shortage.

Revenues surged 57 per cent to US$13.8 billion for the three-month period, and profits climbed by 77 per cent to US$3.7 billion.

The company reported earlier this month that it had produced 237,823 cars in the quarter and delivered 241,300.

Chip shortages and port congestion prevented Tesla’s factories from running at full speed, the company said, but bosses claimed that its production teams had confronted the issues “with ingenuity, agility and flexibility that is unparalleled in the automotive industry.”