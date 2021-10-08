Elon Musk extends lead as world’s richest person after adding $10 billion to fortune with SpaceX deal

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Elon Musk is pulling away from the rest of the world when it comes to personal wealth.

Musk’s net worth rocketed to US$223 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after an agreement with investors valued his SpaceX in excess of US$100 billion.

The deal gives Musk an additional US$10.6 billion, thanks to his ownership of the rocket company that he founded in 2002 with the goal of colonizing Mars. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos is No. 2 in the global ranking with US$191.6 billion.

Musk derives around three-quarters of his wealth from Tesla Inc., which he co-founded in 2003 after making a fortune from the sale of e-commerce site PayPal to eBay Inc. for US$1.5 billion.

The new SpaceX valuation comes a little more than a year after the Hawthorne, California-based company completed its first crewed test flight of astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It is now more valuable than Lockheed Martin Corp., the biggest pure-play defence contractor in the world.