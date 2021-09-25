Elon Musk And Grimes Breakup Tweet Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

As you may or may not have heard, longtime couple and resident celeb eccentrics Grimes and Elon Musk have split, kind of.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

After being together for three years, Elon said in a statement to Page Six, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms.”


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Roc Nation

The scale goes as follows: eighth-separated, quarter-separated, semi-separated, two-thirds-separated, three-fourths separated, and — last, but certainly not least — separated.

The billionaire SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO cited his travels and work as reasoning for the split. Though, currently, he said Grimes is staying with him. The pair has sparked breakup rumors before, due to the fact that they’ve repeatedly unfollowed each other on social media.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for E3/Entertainment Software Association

Naturally, Twitter had a lot of thoughts, because — love ’em or hate ’em — they are a pair that fascinates, compels, and elicits some degree of musing, if ironically. Below are some of the best reactions:

1.

I love a good (nay, great and glorious) pun.


Twitter: @_rossbrennan / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @_rossbrennan

4.

I believe it.

Good Morning, “Grimes dating Elon Musk” was a 3 year sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time.


Twitter: @miceeonvenus / Via Twitter: @miceeonvenus

8.

Call me a conspiracy theorist because…

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I don’t think it’s a simple coincidence that Grimes and Elon broke up less than 24 hours after Nintendo announced that Chris Pratt was going to voice Mario in a Super Mario movie.


Twitter: @loudmouthjulia / Via Twitter: @loudmouthjulia

9.

It’s-a over.

this tweet directly caused the breakup of grimes &amp; elon musk absolutely no doubt in my mind https://t.co/gQJzqmsJm3


Twitter: @georgsoup / NBC / Via Twitter: @georgsoup

10.

This guest appearance.


Twitter: @notn1co / Walt Disney Pictures / Via Twitter: @notn1co

13.

OH MY GOD.

OMG Elon Musk and Grimes broke up after 3 years. But good to know they’re co-parenting for X Æ A-Xii. Wishing them all the best 💔


Twitter: @maleedus / Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @maleedus

14.

I truly think Baby X could be the first superhuman in existence.


Twitter: @emilybernay / Via Twitter: @emilybernay

18.

*Record scratch* *Freeze frame*

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms… She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

not Elon Musk giving a breakup statement to Page Six while Grimes is literally in the next room https://t.co/YNsNJp2GC2


Twitter: @jackirvinwho / Via Twitter: @jackirvinwho

