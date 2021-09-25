Elon Musk And Grimes Breakup Tweet Reactions

After being together for three years, Elon said in a statement to Page Six, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms.”
The billionaire SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO cited his travels and work as reasoning for the split. Though, currently, he said Grimes is staying with him. The pair has sparked breakup rumors before, due to the fact that they’ve repeatedly unfollowed each other on social media.
Naturally, Twitter had a lot of thoughts, because — love ’em or hate ’em — they are a pair that fascinates, compels, and elicits some degree of musing, if ironically. Below are some of the best reactions:
1.
I love a good (nay, great and glorious) pun.
4.
I believe it.
8.
Call me a conspiracy theorist because…
9.
It’s-a over.
10.
This guest appearance.
13.
OH MY GOD.
14.
I truly think Baby X could be the first superhuman in existence.
18.
*Record scratch* *Freeze frame*
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!