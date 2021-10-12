Elliptic raises $60M to advance crypto analytics service By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency risk management firm Elliptic has announced a $60 million Series C funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners and supported by a panoply of venture capital firms including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors AlbionVC, Digital Currency Group, Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Strategic Capital and SBI Group, amongst others.

Elliptic’s history of funding charts a consistent increase, with their debut funding raise in 2016 totaling $5 million, while their second raise across late 2019 to early 2020 resulted in an additional $28 million.