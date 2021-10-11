Elliott urges REIT Healthcare Trust of America to explore sale

Article content

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Monday urged Healthcare Trust of America to launch a strategic review and explore a potential sale of the real estate investment trust.

Elliott, which is one of HTA’s largest investors, said the company’s longstanding underperformance compared to its peers has stoked frustration and shareholders want it to aim for a sale. HTA shares were up 1.9% at $32.31 in mid-day trading.

The news comes months after HTA Chief Executive Officer Scott Peters stepped down, which Elliot termed as “abrupt and unexpected.”