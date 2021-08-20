Elliot Page And Mae Martin Got Cool Matching Tattoos

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Someone stop us from getting more tattoos.”
The pair got matching coffee cup tattoos, and they showed off their new ink on Instagram.
“Someone stop us from getting more tattoos,” Martin captioned the cool pic. “Thanks @andrewcrutchywhite and @midwaytattooshop for these and @bbeatricebbrown for the ✍️☕️🙏😍.”
Martin decided to get their tattoo on the side of their stomach, and Page got his on his bicep.
The pair have been friends for 15 years, and Martin revealed how they “weirdly met” at a bar when they were 19 during a previous interview with PinkNews.
“I was like a weird sort-of homeless stoner — I had an apartment, but there were no locks on the door,” Martin said. “[And] Elliot was filming X-Men [The Last Stand] at the time, I think, and we had a mutual friend.”
“And then years later Elliot sent me a message saying he’d seen my stand-up, and then we became friends.”
The two stayed in touch and supported each other in their careers. And now they have a sweet coffee cup tattoo to commemorate their friendship!
