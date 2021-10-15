Ellen Pompeo & Scott Speedman Makeout ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Photos – Hollywood Life

Actors Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman shared a romantic kiss while filming for this season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Check out the photos from set!

Things got hot and heavy for actors Ellen Pompeo, 51, and Scott Speedman, 46, on Thursday, October 14, as they shared a steamy kiss while filming new scenes for the long-running hit show Grey’s Anatomy. New photos of the on-screen lovers Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh emerged as the pair were seen getting cozy and kissing at an outdoor venue for the hit ABC series. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

For the scenes, Ellen wore a sage green-colored light trench coat which tied at the waist and matching wide leg pants. The actress paired the look with black pointed-toe pumps and a chic black bag, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style parted down the middle. Scott sported a camel-colored jacket over a black-and-gray plaid button down, completing the look with dark pants and black shoes.

Scott first made his appearance on the show as Dr. Nick Marsh in 2018 during season 15. His character was a transplant surgeon who was treated at the Grey Sloan hospital after he came to pick up a liver for his patient at the Mayo Clinic and ended up collapsing due to a blood clot. For season 18, which premiered in September, Nick Marsh made a surprise return and he and Meredith have been heating up. After running into each other, Meredith told Nick she was “seeing someone” — although she was lying. “I’m not sleeping with you,” Meredith said in the episode. Judging from the PDA shots on set, it’s hard to believe she really means it!

The behind-the-scenes shots definitely show the chemistry between the two, which, as showrunner Krista Vernoff recently told Deadline, was a reason the writers were aiming for Nick Marsh to make a return into Meredith’s life. “I started to see the dailies [during season 15], and I think I started calling Scott’s team, going, ‘But what if he came back, when might he come back?’” she revealed. “I called several times, but he was making movies and doing things.”

Luckily, the team was able to snatch him back on set, making fans swoon as a new love interest for Meredith made his return. “[W]e just went for it, and it felt great,” Scott also told Deadline about making his return. “So, it was a really fun first day, and it just felt very nice to be here. I’m genuinely happy to be on set and to be working with these great people.”