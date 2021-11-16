Elle Fanning’s Gold Chain Outfit At The Instyle Awards

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
15

It’s SUCH a look, but I can’t stop wondering about how she didn’t fall over while wearing it.

Table of Contents

Elle Fanning has been consistently serving looks on the press tour for the second season of The Great, in which she stars as Catherine (yes, the Great) alongside Nicholas Hoult’s Emperor Peter.


Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Case in point? This vampy look she wore to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art + Film Gala.

And, last night, she once again dazzled on the InStyle Awards carpet with a truly jaw-dropping gold, jewel-encrusted chain top fit for royalty!


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Like, let’s just take a moment and appreciate this ethereal fit!


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for InStyle

Elle’s dress — from Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection curated by creative director Olivier Rousteing — features a simple black floor-length skirt, which directs all our attention to her larger-than-life necklace-as-a-top ensemble. Held up by the starlet’s neck and a tiny chain across her back, it’s miraculous that she can even stand straight at all!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Literally, my neck hurts just looking at it. But it’s incredibly cute and chic so!!!

In an Instagram post, Elle praised her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen for putting the look together — and for being named 2021’s Stylist of the Year. “THIS. WOMAN. My Mama Unicorn won STYLIST OF THE YEAR tonight,” she wrote of Samantha, who has worked with such clients as Brie Larson and Ryan Gosling. “But Samantha McMillen is my stylist of the year every day!”

She continued, “We cried as I finally watched her step into the deserving spotlight. We have worked closely for 10 years. She is family. Samantha treats each of her clients with love, respect, and most importantly KINDNESS! I love you. THIS IS YOUR NIGHT TO SHINE IN YOUR EXQUISITE GOWN! Thank you for asking me to join and celebrate all that is the wonderful you.🌟🦄”


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for InStyle

Elle paired her look with eight inch-wide gold rings on her fingers and left her straight blonde hair as is. 

The gown definitely gave off the same vibes as Bella Hadid’s NSFW Cannes Film Festival look by Schiaparelli, which I, personally, adore. The model’s red carpet look also featured a rhinestone-studded necklace as a top, the difference being in that it was shaped as lung passageways instead of an interwoven chain.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images, Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for InStyle

In conclusion — more oversized necklaces as tops on the red carpet! Please, and thank you!!!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR