Elizabeth Warren Urges Congress To Protect Roe V. Wade On ‘The View’ – Hollywood Life

The Massachusetts senator also explained that the new law will be most harmful to people who don’t have easy access to abortion while appearing on ‘The View.’

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said that it time for the government to listen to the American people and make sure Roe V. Wade is secure during a Wednesday October 13 appearance on The View. Joy Behar asked what Democrats can do to help protect reproductive rights, amid Texas’ abortion law, which virtually bans abortions after six weeks. Warren noted how many Americans support a women’s right to abortion.

Behar noted that the Supreme Court was preparing to hear cases related to abortion laws in Mississippi, and Elizabeth explained that most Americans support reproductive rights. “70 percent of all Americans want the rule of Roe v. Wade to be the rule in this country. When 70 percent of America wants something to be the law, it is time for Congress to step up, pass it into law, and do the will of the people,” she said.

Guest co-host S.E. Cupp also noted that there are plenty of people who would consider themselves pro-life, who don’t support laws like the Texas abortion laws. “There are even people on the pro-life side who think these laws are barbaric and punishing to women,” she said.

Warren then noted that the women who will be hurt most by the law are those who can’t afford to travel out of the state to get an abortion if needed. “Understand which women are going to be hit the hardest. If you can’t make the decision about your own body. Look, rich women in Texas will still fly to New York or Massachusetts or California, they will be able to make their own decisions. A woman working three jobs, a 14-year-old who’s been molested by her uncle, someone who is just up against the wall, a student who finds out she’s pregnant and says, ‘I can’t go forward with this,’ those are the women who will be affected the hardest,” she said.

Throughout her appearance, Warren also spoke about passing laws that guarantee universal childcare, making sure the right to vote is protected, and many other issues. She also got a little more personal when speaking about her new children’s book Pinkie Promises and the passing of her brothers Don Herring, who died of COVID-19 in April 2020, and John who died after a battle with cancer on October 1.