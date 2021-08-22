Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson In Lawsuit

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘Good for you, Scarlett.'”

If you’re anything like me, you had the time of your life watching Black Widow. The badass women! The emotional tug on my heartstrings! The costumes! I loved everything about it.

But it’s not all rainbows and sunshine where the movie’s concerned. In case you missed it, there’s been a ton of drama surrounding the film lately.


Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

Last month, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for a violation of contract. According to a complaint her lawyers submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court, the actor agreed her compensation would “be based largely on ‘box office’ receipts” as long as Disney released the film exclusively in theaters.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

But when the release date came, the studio also offered the movie on their streaming service, Disney+.


Jay Maidment /Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

Scarlett’s attorney, John Berlinski, told BuzzFeed News, “It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so.”

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Disney said, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”


Jay Maidment / Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

And now, Elizabeth Olsen has entered the chat!


Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

As you know, she plays Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the masterpiece that is WandaVision.


Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

Well, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Elizabeth was asked about ScarJo’s lawsuit. “I think she’s so tough,” the actor replied.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“Literally, when I read that, I was like, ‘Good for you, Scarlett.'”


Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

“When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract, or it’s not,” she concluded.


Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

As far as Scarlett’s lawsuit, the situation is ongoing, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated!


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And there you have it! Thanks for being so honest, Elizabeth!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR