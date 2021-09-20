Elizabeth Olsen Emmy Dress Made By Mary-Kate And Ashley

Remember when WandaVision had us all in a chokehold in the beginning of the year??

And then we — the people — all collectively discovered that Elizabeth Olsen is INDEED the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen???


Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

The last name really should have given it away.

Well, the Emmys are currently underway, and this is what Elizabeth is wearing:


Rich Fury / Getty Images

A++ for class, elegance, and chic.

She’s nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series for WandaVision.

I was already excited beyond belief to just feast my eyes upon Elizabeth Olsen at the Emmys, because Wanda Maximoff (duh)…

But THEN IT GOT BETTER!! Apparently, not only is Elizabeth stunning on the red carpet, but she’s stunning in a dress that was designed by her famous!!! twin!!! sisters!!


GIPHY / Via giphy.com

I’m obviously beyond excited. 

The Row — Mary-Kate and Ashley’s brand — is a minimalist, luxury womenswear clothing brand.

And also the brand behind Lizzie’s Emmys look: this cascading, cream cape/dress thing:


Rich Fury / Getty Images

We love a familial bond!


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What are your favorite red carpet looks? Let us know in the comments below!

