Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Yellow Bikini In Video After Her 56th Birthday – Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her birthday in the best possible way – by posing in a yellow bikini for a hot new video.

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, always looks stunning! Her latest Instagram video, which you can see below, may just be her sexiest one to date.

The short clip, posted on September 10, showed the Bedazzled actress having some fun in the sun while sporting a tiny low-cut triangle top yellow bikini. Surrounded by cheetah print pillows and pink towels, the beauty rolled over to flaunt her toned physique while flashing her mega-watt smile and blowing a kiss to her fans. She captioned the playful video, “Last of the September sun #Herefordshire 💗”

Fans quickly sounded off in the comments with how incredible the actress looked in the quick video. “56 years old… and look like you’re 26,” one fan mentioned alongside three fire emojis. “How? How do you look exactly the same as you did in the first Austin Powers movie? Can’t be a vampire, you’re always in the sun, LOL,” another fan stated. Elizabeth is living proof that age really is just a number.

Lately, Elizabeth has been rocking a slew of sexy bikini photos and sharing them on her socials. Aside from this one, she posted another sexy shot on September 1, when she rocked a deep-plunging aqua swimsuit while vacationing in Wales. The brunette beauty looked incredible in the two snapshots wearing a sultry number from her very own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Whether it’s a swimsuit or a full ensemble, Elizabeth looks stunning. On Aug. 30, the beauty posed in the countryside with the cutest sidekick: her new pup, Minnie. “Bank Holiday in Wales with my new puppy, Minnie,” she captioned the post. The brunette beauty wore a light green camo top with light green pants to match. She completed the look with oversized pink lens sunnies and of course a nude lip and dazzling smile. As for Minnie, she’s a natural and posing for the two photos as well. Talk about cuteness overload!