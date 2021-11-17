Eliza Dushku On Michael Weatherly’s Alleged Harassment

“I suffered near constant sexual harassment from my co-star.”

Table of Contents

This post contains descriptions of sexual harassment.

In 2018, Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS after she alleged that Bull star Michael Weatherly sexually harassed her on set.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Dushku alleged that, in addition to Weatherly making inappropriate comments during filming, after she attempted to address the issue he effectively had her fired from the show.

Earlier today, the actor spoke in front of a House Judiciary Committee to detail the alleged harassment from Weatherly, as well as the forced arbitration that CBS had her enter.

WATCH: @ElizaDushku shares her personal story of the sexual harassment she faced at CBS and the secret arbitration process she was forced to enter. #EndForcedArbitration


@HouseJudiciary / Via Twitter: @HouseJudiciary

Dushku said that, despite being told “that the role would be a six-year commitment to play a smart, strong leading lady… written specifically with me in mind,” within the first week of shooting she was “the brunt of crude, sexualized and lewd verbal assaults.”


David M. Russell / CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

“I suffered near constant sexual harassment from my co-star. This was beyond anything I had experienced in my 30-year career.”


Michael Germana / Everett Collection

Dushku said that Weatherly would refer to her as “Legs” and “would smell me and leeringly look me up and down,” and that in front of the cast and crew “he once said that he would take me to his rape van and use lube and long phallic things on me and take me over his knee and spank me like a little girl.”


Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

“Another time he told me that his sperm were powerful swimmers,” she added.

Dushku also alleged that, after speaking to Weatherly about toning down his comments, he texted the head of CBS Studios and she was fired from the show the next day.


Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I’ve worked as an actress since I was a child and signed countless contracts negotiated on my behalf, she said, “but never understood that there were mandatory arbitration clauses that would be used to keep what had happened to me a secret and would protect CBS and the sexual harassment perpetrator, who had blatantly retaliated against me for trying the stop the harassment in my workplace.”


David M. Russell / Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Watch Dushku’s testimony below.

