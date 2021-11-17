Eliza Dushku On Michael Weatherly’s Alleged Harassment

Dushku said that Weatherly would refer to her as “Legs” and “would smell me and leeringly look me up and down,” and that in front of the cast and crew “he once said that he would take me to his rape van and use lube and long phallic things on me and take me over his knee and spank me like a little girl.”



“Another time he told me that his sperm were powerful swimmers,” she added.