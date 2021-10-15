Elite Doge Club – Dropping 100k Doge-Theme Nfts for Both Crypto and Non-Crypto Communities By CoinQuora

Elite Doge Club – Dropping 100k Doge-Theme Nfts for Both Crypto and Non-Crypto Communities



After a short bearish period, Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have again grabbed headlines with astronomical sales. The mania has ticked up; OpenSea recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume in August alone.

Despite being one of the greatest innovations in the digital art space, NFTs from popular artists are still largely unavailable for ordinary people due to high costs. However, one project, Elite Doge Club, recently announced on their Twitter (NYSE:) and Discord, plans to change that with the biggest NFT drop in history.

Elite Doge Club – Founder, The Team, and Their Vision

Elite Doge Club was started by Maximilian Lekhtman, a self-proclaimed Doge Fanatic, with an aim to make his brainchild the biggest Doge community. Max is an architect, “digital mad scientist of sorts,” and a visionary who envisions Doge growing to become the currency of the internet. His most recent achievement includes developing the largest TikTok agency in Canada, Maxy Media, which he started as a joke to make his dog famous on TikTok.

Elite Doge Club aims to create a robust community for Doge fans and introduce everyone, including non-crypto users, to NFTs. Along with Max, Mark, aka ‘Mister Lucky’ and Julien Deragon, are also important pillars of Elite Doge Club. Mark is a best-selling author and brings entrepreneurial experience and expertise in building communities and blitzscaling projects. On the other hand, Julian, the artist behind all 100k NFTs, is well known for his contributions to Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

Furthermore, the Elite Doge Club team intends to grow Elon Musk’s vision of Doge becoming the preferred method of digital cash. The project has garnered support from NBA star Carlos Boozer and Instagram influencer Amanda Taylor.

The Drop – What, When, and How to Participate!

Elite Doge Club plans to drop 100k NFTs of the famous mascot on October 17. OpenSea has been selected for the event, as it is one of the biggest and most user-friendly NFT marketplaces. To get hold of this premium collection, users need to have an account with Opensea. The animated artwork will be available for 0.01 ETH apiece.

Moving Forward

This historic NFT drop signifies Elite Doge Club’s first step towards achieving its ambition of growing the Doge community and making NFTs accessible to all.

Shortly, Elite Doge Club will create a treasury for community impact events. It plans on launching the 1st annual NFT and artist awards to recognize and reward creators and artists who have made a significant impact on the NFT industry.

Furthermore, depending on the adoption rate of Elite Doge Club, the team hopes to organize a World NFT Conference by 2023 and, maybe, someday, a Doge Music Festival for its community. To take part and for the latest updates, you can follow Elite Doge Club on Twitter and join their Discord group.

