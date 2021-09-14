 Element Nutritional Sciences Forms Medical Advisory Board

Article content Medical Advisory Board to formalize and accelerate development of higher dosage Rejuvenate™ formulations for the orthopedic and oncology markets BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christine Mazurk-Fera to join existing medical advisors Dr. Jonathan Sherbino and Dr. Scott McKenzie to form a Medical Advisory Board. “Our flagship Rejuvenate™ brand products have won the acceptance of very large retailers in the United States and Canada to help consumers reduce the effects of muscle loss with a patented plant-based amino acid formulation. While the consumer market is a multi-billion market, there remains a significant opportunity in the institutional market, comprised of medical professionals and medical institutions, to develop higher dosage formulations of Rejuvenate™ to assist orthopedic and oncology patients that have suffered muscle loss and/or prevent muscle loss, or that require expedited recovery from medical procedures. The global oncology therapy market is a US$158 billion market1 and we have the opportunity to potentially help improve patient outcomes with our patented formulation. Our newly formed Medical Advisory Board will be instrumental to assisting Element with designing a research and development strategy to develop these new Rejuvenate™ formulations and bringing them to market,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

Article content Dr. Jonathan Sherbino, B.Sc., MD MEd FRCPC FAcadMEd DRCPSC (CE) Dr. Sherbino is an emergency physician and trauma team leader. He is the Assistant Dean, Health Professions Education Research, Faculty of Health Sciences, and a Professor of Medicine at McMaster University. Jonathan is the past chair of the Specialty Committee for Emergency Medicine for the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada. He has published more than 150 papers and four books. He has given numerous national and international plenary and keynote addresses in areas of research including cardiac biomarkers and clinical decision rules for cardiac arrest. Most recently, Dr. Sherbino won the 3M National Teaching Fellowship award for ground-breaking work as a medical educator, Canada’s most prestigious recognition of excellence in educational leadership and teaching at the post-secondary level. Christine Mazurk-Fera Ms. Mazurk-Fera brings over two decades of leadership experience in the medical sector focused on strategic leadership, product development, marketing clinical quality excellence and improving patient outcome. Christine is currently an Advisory Committee member at the Cribwolf Foundation, was most recently Director, Clinical Quality Assurance with Mohawk Medbuy Corporation and previously spent almost 20 years with Teleflex, a global provider of medical technologies, in various leadership roles including global marketing and corporate accounts. Dr. Scott McKenzie, M.Sc., MD,FRCS (C) Dr. McKenzie is a Fellow of the Royal College of Canada, Orthopedic Surgery and has practised orthopedic surgery since 2001. Since 2006, Dr. McKenzie has practised as a Staff Orthopedic Surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario. He is also currently an Associate Professor at both McMaster University and the University of Toronto. In connection with their appointments, Christine Mazurk-Fera has been granted 250,000 options of the Company, exercisable at a price of 0.81 per option, for a period of five years. The options will vest as to 25% immediately, and 25% on each of the first, second and third anniversaries hereof. About Element Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.