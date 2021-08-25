Element Appoints Two Additional Board Members

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT) (the “Company” or “Element”) is pleased to announce that Tracie Crook and Greg Cochrane have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Recognized as a results-driven change strategist, Tracie Crook was the Chief Operating Officer at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, one of Canada’s leading national law firms. As COO at McCarthy’s, and as President of MT Services LP, Tracie helped transform the 160-year-old institution to create a world-class delivery team for the future.

Article content Prior to McCarthy’s, Tracie honed her reputation as a leader of change as President and CEO of ResMor Trust Company, as Director of Business Management for the TSX Group, and during a progression of senior roles at Sprint Canada. A Certified Director, Tracie currently sits on the Advisory Board of Alexa Translations, AECO Innovation Labs, Embassy Flavours, The Prosperity Project, and is a former Board member of YAPPN, the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union, the Housing Services Inc., and the GMAC Residential Funding of Canada Limited. Tracie is a sought-after expert, speaker and columnist on leadership strategies for organizational transformation and on women’s career advancement. Mr. Cochrane is a Managing Partner of VRG Capital, a private equity family office. Mr. Cochrane joined VRG Capital in 2011 and has been a lead investor and/or director in a number of public and private Companies. Mr. Cochrane’s extensive career began in Packaged Goods brand Management with General Electric and SC Johnson. In 1981 he bought into Mariposa Communications and by 1997 he and his business partner had built the largest corporate event business in Canada, which they sold to Mosaic Group. Greg currently serves on the advisory boards of Kensington Capital and the Stephen J.R. Smith School of Business at Queen’s University. He is a founding donor of the Centre for Business Venturing at Queen’s University and was the first co-chair of “Capitalize 4 Kids,” Canada’s premier investment conference. He has served on boards for groups and associations such as Junior Achievement, The Down Syndrome Association of Toronto, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame, St. Josephs Health Centre, and several others. In 1992, Greg received Canada’s 125th Commemorative Anniversary medal for volunteerism in the community. Greg has a MBA from the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, and a BBA from Bishops University in Lennoxville, Quebec. “We are thrilled to add Tracie and Greg to our Board of Directors,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer of Element, Stuart Lowther. “Tracie and Greg’s experience and expertise in coordinating scalable operations and innovating executive management will be key assets to Element as our business accelerates.” The Company also announces the grant of 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”), with an exercise price of $0.70 per Option, to certain directors under its existing stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years, and vest as to 50% in one year, and 50% in two years.