Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen to step down By Reuters

(Reuters) -Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen is expected to step down in the summer of 2022, and the company will begin the search for its new finance chief soon.

Jorgensen, who has been the CFO of Electronic Arts for over a decade, was also the chief operating officer of the company.

Laura Miele, EA’s Chief Studios Officer since April 2018, will assume the role of chief operating officer, the company known for its video game titles such as “FIFA 21” and “Apex Legends” said. (https://

“The internal and external search for a new CFO will begin immediately, working closely with Blake, and he will help us with the transition and onboarding when a new CFO is appointed,” EA’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said.