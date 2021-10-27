Electrolux sees mounting supply chain headwinds in Q4 By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s Electrolux warned on Wednesday of even tougher global supply chain challenges in the final months of the year after profits in the third quarter slumped as component shortages hampered production.

Europe’s biggest home appliances maker said in a statement it expected limited availability of certain product categories throughout the year, with regional variances, while underlying consumer demand normalised to pre-pandemic levels.

“We continue to have a tight collaboration with suppliers to mitigate global supply shortages, but we estimate that the fourth quarter will be even more challenging than the third quarter,” the rival to Whirlpool (NYSE:) said in a statement.

“Although we anticipate sequential improvements in 2022, we expect challenging conditions to remain in meeting continued strong demand.”

Operating profit at Electrolux fell to 1.64 billion Swedish crowns ($191.3 million) from a year-ago 3.22 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.66 billion crown profit.

In the third quarter of 2019, it generated a profit of 1.19 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

