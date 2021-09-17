El Salvador’s credit rating could take hit amid Bitcoin adoption warns S&P Global By Cointelegraph

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor (S&P) Global believes the country of El Salvador has severely harmed its credit rating after enacting its Law recognizing BTC as legal tender nationwide on Sept. 7.
According to a Sept. 16 report from Reuters, El Salvador’s Bitcoin embrace exposes its economy to significant financial risks and could pose challenges for the country’s lending industry.
