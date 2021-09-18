El Salvador’s credit rating could take a hit amid Bitcoin adoption, warns S&P Global By Cointelegraph

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor (S&P) Global believes the country of El Salvador has severely harmed its credit rating after enacting its Law recognizing Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender nationwide on Sept. 7.

According to a report from Reuters Thursday, El Salvador’s Bitcoin embrace exposes its economy to significant financial risks and could pose challenges for the country’s lending industry.