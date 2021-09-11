El Salvador’s bonds suffer as Bitcoin Law takes effect By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19
El Salvador’s bonds suffer as Bitcoin Law takes effect

El Salvador’s move to embrace has ruffled the feathers of bond investors, with yields spiking as investors signal uncertainty for the emerging economy.

A Wednesday report published by Bloomberg notes that recently, the yield curve on El Salvador’s bonds has inverted, meaning bonds with short-term maturities are now yielding more than is due from the instruments. It stated: