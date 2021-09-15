El Salvador’s Bitcoin wallet is ‘95% fixed,’ President Bukele says By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
El Salvador’s Bitcoin wallet is ‘95% fixed,’ President Bukele says

Just a week after (BTC) became legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has admitted that the rollout of the state Bitcoin wallet was too much of a challenge.

Chivo, El Salvador’s official Bitcoin wallet, has temporarily disabled new registrations and halted app downloads for new smartphone models due to ongoing issues with the app, Bukele said on Twitter (NYSE:) late Monday.