El Salvador’s Bitcoin wallet is ‘95% fixed,’ President Bukele says By Cointelegraph

Just a week after (BTC) became legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has admitted that the rollout of the state Bitcoin wallet was too much of a challenge.
Chivo, El Salvador’s official Bitcoin wallet, has temporarily disabled new registrations and halted app downloads for new smartphone models due to ongoing issues with the app, Bukele said on Twitter (NYSE:) late Monday.
