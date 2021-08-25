El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption may transform remittance in Central America By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) has identified remittance as an important aspect of El Salvador’s (BTC) adoption policy.
According to Reuters on Tuesday, the regional development bank expects other Central American nations to pay close attention to Bitcoin’s impact on remittance costs in El Salvador.
