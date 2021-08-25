Home Business El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption may transform remittance in Central America By Cointelegraph

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) has identified remittance as an important aspect of El Salvador’s (BTC) adoption policy.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, the regional development bank expects other Central American nations to pay close attention to Bitcoin’s impact on remittance costs in El Salvador.