El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust By Cointelegraph

Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has announced plans to invest part of the $4 million worth of profits the country has amassed from its holdings to invest into constructing a new veterinary hospital in the local capital of San Salvador.
Taking to Twitter (NYSE:) on Oct. 10, Bukele revealed that El Salvador’s state-operated Bitcoin trust currently holds $4 million worth of profits gleaned from its recent Bitcoin embrace.
