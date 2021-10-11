Home Business El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust...

El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has announced plans to invest part of the $4 million worth of profits the country has amassed from its holdings to invest into constructing a new veterinary hospital in the local capital of San Salvador.

Taking to Twitter (NYSE:) on Oct. 10, Bukele revealed that El Salvador’s state-operated Bitcoin trust currently holds $4 million worth of profits gleaned from its recent Bitcoin embrace.