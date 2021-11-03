El Salvador to build 20 ‘Bitcoin Schools’ with surplus from Bitcoin Trust By Cointelegraph

The government of El Salvador is embarking on its next Bitcoin-related project which involves building schools using profits the nation has made on the asset.
Profits or the “surplus” from the state’s Trust account will be channeled into the construction of 20 schools according to President Nayib Bukele. On Nov. 2, the Press Secretary of the Presidency tweeted:
