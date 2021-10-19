El Salvador removes BTC price feed from Chivo app to crack down on arbitrage scalpers By Cointelegraph

The Salvadoran government has moved to prevent users of its Chivo digital wallet from gaming the app’s price freeze feature to glean risk-free profits through arbitrage.
On Oct. 19, Chivo’s Twitter (NYSE:) account announced that wallet users will not be able to see the reference price provided for trades executed using the price freeze feature — which allows traders to retain the (BTC) price quoted by the app for up to one minute.
