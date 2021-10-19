El Salvador removes BTC price feed from Chivo app to crack down on arbitrage scalpers By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

The Salvadoran government has moved to prevent users of its Chivo digital wallet from gaming the app’s price freeze feature to glean risk-free profits through arbitrage.

On Oct. 19, Chivo’s Twitter (NYSE:) account announced that wallet users will not be able to see the reference price provided for trades executed using the price freeze feature — which allows traders to retain the (BTC) price quoted by the app for up to one minute.