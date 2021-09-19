El Salvador ranks third in global Bitcoin ATM installations, data finds By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
El Salvador ranks third in global Bitcoin ATM installations, data finds

El Salvador now hosts the third-largest network of crypto ATMs after the United States and Canada, amounting to 70% of all crypto ATMs in South America.

According to data from Coin ATM Radar, El Salvador has exceeded United Kingdom’s crypto ATM count after deploying 205 crypto ATMs to date to facilitate local transactions and BTC to U.S. dollar conversions.