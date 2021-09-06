El Salvador purchases first 200 BTC, President Bukele confirms By Cointelegraph
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele confirmed Monday that his government has purchased its first 200 (BTC) ahead of the Sept. 7 rollout of a new law set to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.
“Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches,” Bukele said, referring to the Sept. 7 timetable for fully implementing the new BTC legislation.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.