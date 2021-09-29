El Salvador president teases geothermal Bitcoin mining farm By Cointelegraph

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared a video showing the apparent progress of the country’s (BTC) mining plant powered by volcanic geothermal energy.

The video shows an overview of a power generation facility, with technicians enabling crypto mining rigs.