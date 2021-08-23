El Salvador president announces infrastructure already being built ahead of country’s Bitcoin adoption By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

El Salvador president announces infrastructure already being built ahead of country’s Bitcoin adoption

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador and the principal figure behind the country’s adoption of (BTC), said residents will have the opportunity to convert their crypto to fiat immediately after Bitcoin is recognized as legal tender. In a Sunday announcement on Twitter, Bukele said 4.5 million adults in El Salvador would have the option of HODLing their Bitcoin once the country officially accepted the cryptocurrency as legal tender or “withdraw[ing] it in cash at any of the 200 ATMs.” According to the El Salvador president, there will also be 50 branches capable of withdrawing or depositing fiat for residents to hold crypto or immediately liquidate their salaries. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph