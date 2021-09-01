El Salvador police arrested and released Bitcoin detractor without a warrant By Cointelegraph

An El Salvadorian news outlet has reported that local police arrested a computer and cryptocurrency expert who was critical of the country accepting as legal tender for hours before later releasing him.
According to multiple interviews conducted Wednesday by La Prensa Gráfica, the San Salvador police arrested computer specialist Mario Gómez today without a warrant, seizing his phone and attempting to take possession of a computer from his mother, Elena de Gomez. The National Civil Police, or PNC, released a statement saying Gómez’s detainment was related to an investigation for financial fraud before his lawyer, Otto Flores, said authorities released Gómez later that afternoon.
