El Salvador offers a $0.20 fuel subsidy to locals who pay in BTC By BTC Peers

In a bid to bolster the adoption of and its government-issued Chivo wallet, El Salvador is offering a discount of $0.20 per gallon in petrol prices to consumers who pay using BTC via the Chivo Wallet.
Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele hailed the development as “positive news for the pockets of Salvadorans.”
2. La empresa estatal Chivo negoció con las empresas gasolineras más grandes de nuestro país, para que a partir de mañana, sus estaciones vendan cada galón de combustible $0.20 más barato, con @chivowallet.Esto borra varios aumentos del precio internacional de los combustibles. pic.twitter.com/V3qG168isV
— Nayib Bukele
