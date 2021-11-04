El Salvador needs policy changes to advance IMF program – Fund spokesman

Article content

NEW YORK — El Salvador’s government needs to recalibrate some of its policies in order to advance any discussions toward a program with the International Monetary Fund, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

The Fund last met to discuss a program with the Salvadoran government in April, said Gerry Rice, spokesman for the Fund, in a scheduled press conference.

He added that “development since that time will require some recalibration of policies needed to ensure inclusive growth, fiscal sustainability and financial stability.”

