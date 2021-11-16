El Salvador Is Host of Massive LatAm Cryptocurrency Event By DailyCoin

El Salvador Is Host of Massive LatAm Cryptocurrency Event



Week is bringing together dozens of experts and industry figures in San Salvador to speak on various topics related to the importance of cryptocurrency and its impact on the economy.

The government of Nayib Bukele is promoting the important event at a time when BTC has achieved greater acceptance in the world market and its price continues to rise.

From November 15 to 20, El Salvador will become the world capital of Bitcoin, during the Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference (LabitConf). The speakers and other special guests will all talk about Bitcoin.

The event sponsors are the Bitcoin Latin America Foundation and Adopting Bitcoin (Adoptando Bitcoin), an organization that promotes the adoption of cryptocurrency in the Central American country and has also scheduled a series of talks related to the subject.

The event will feature over 50 talks and 150 experts and figures linked to the internationally renowned crypto industry. The speakers will talk about the present and future of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world and the advantages of using Bitcoin.

Guests include key ecosystem figures such as Jameson Lopp, founder of Mensa’s Bitcoin Special Interest Group and chief technology officer at Bitcoin security provider Casa, and Stephan Livera, CEO of the Swan Bitcoin International platform and one of the most respected commentators in the industry.

Anita Posch, author of the book (L)earn Bitcoin: Become Financially Sovryn, and a member of the board of directors of NPO Bitcoin Austria, will also be at the event. Reporter, filmmaker, and former stockbroker Max Keizer and his partner Stacy Herbert, both hosts of the “Bitcoin Orange Pill Pod” podcast and the Keizer Report program, will be there as well. Additionally, Matías Goldenhörn, head of Athena for Latin America and the founder of the FTX exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, will be there.

Other personalities linked to the industry who will speak on various current topics related to Bitcoin are the Italian developer Giacomo Zucco and creator of RGB, and Tadge Dryja, a Bitcoin researcher at MIT.

Adopting Bitcoin in El Salvador

The conferences scheduled by Adoptando Bitcoin will take place between the 16th and the 18th of this month in San Salvador and El Zonte. The purpose is to familiarize Salvadorans and users around the world with the use of cryptocurrencies, but it will have a more technical approach.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the development of the Lightning Network. This decentralized BTC network executes high-volume instant micro-payments and eliminates intermediaries in the custody of funds.

“This event consists of a free day where people can get closer to understand and clarify their doubts about the use, the potential of Bitcoin beyond remittances and why this asset is important for all Salvadorans and not only for those from greater purchasing power,”

said the general organizer of LabitConf, Rodolfo Andragnes, to the site iproup.com.

“There we will all be open to teaching from scratch, with talks that will focus on topics such as speculation management, other types of cryptocurrencies, advantages of different wallets, job opportunities, among others,”

Andragnes added.

On The Flipside

The purpose of the event is to support the efforts of the government of El Salvador toward the development of Bitcoin trade in the country.

Likewise, it will serve to educate Salvadorans about the potential and usefulness of cryptocurrency so that they discover other uses without being limited to the Chivo Wallet.

The event takes place at a time when BTC has just released its new Taproot update.

The choice of El Salvador as the venue for the event of global relevance is not accidental. The country adopted BTC as legal tender in September. Both the Salvadoran government and crypto asset experts and enthusiasts want to talk about their recent achievements.

Why You Should Care?

It is one of the most important global events this year and it is free. Those who wish to participate in both face-to-face and online conferences only have to register through the labitconf.com site.

Attendees will also be able to participate in ticket contests that will offer networking to interact with leading figures in the crypto industry worldwide.

The organizers hope that the event will help show the world the impact that El Salvador’s decision has had to attract capital and encourage the use of cryptocurrencies in everyday life.

Throughout the event, the organizers will offer alternate activities, including personalized legal clinics and graphic artist exhibitions. An artisan fair is also scheduled, with Bitcoin designated as the currency, as well as halls with commercial stands of crypto companies and live music concerts.

