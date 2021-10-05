El Salvador introduces fuel subsidy of $0.20 per gallon to locals who pay in BTC By Cointelegraph

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced that local consumers can enjoy a $0.20-per-gallon reduction in petrol prices when paying, using the government-backed wallet, Chivo.

Describing the news as “positive news for the pockets of Salvadorans,” the president announced the subsidy via Twitter (NYSE:) on Thursday. According to a rough translation, Bukele stated: