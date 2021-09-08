El Salvador buys the dip as Bitcoin price flash crashes to $42.9K By Cointelegraph

(BTC) holders took profits on Tuesday, just as El Salvador moved to recognize the digital currency as legal tender in a landmark move that could have significant implications for global adoption.
After hitting local highs north of $52,800 on Monday, Bitcoin’s price plunged all the way to $42,900 in Tuesday trading, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro. Peak to trough, the flagship cryptocurrency plunged nearly 19% over the previous 24 hours.
