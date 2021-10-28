El Salvador buys the dip, adds nearly $25 million worth of Bitcoin to its stash By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. El Salvador buys the dip, adds nearly $25 million worth of Bitcoin to its stash

On Wednesday, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed that his government had purchased an additional 420 , increasing the total number of Bitcoin in its portfolio to 1,120 BTC.

According to data on TradingView, Bitcoin was trading at around $58.9K at the time the purchase was announced, putting the value of the transaction at around $24.7 million.

The purchase comes barely a month after the Central American nation added an extra 150 BTC to its crypto holdings, adding to the 550 BTC it previously accumulated.

Bukele tweeted Wednesday, “We just bought the dip!” a similar phrase he used after the September purchase.

Recall that Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador on September 7 following the passage of the Bitcoin Law this summer. However, the move was met with several criticisms that led to protests and the eventual destruction of properties.

Nevertheless, the Salvadorian government has not been deterred by the challenges and has continued to roll out Bitcoin-based innovations within the country.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR